ATLANTA _ The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the “Mega Millions” game were:

17-27-49-51-66, Mega Ball: 2, Megaplier: 2

(seventeen, twenty-seven, forty-nine, fifty-one, sixty-six; Mega Ball: two; Megaplier: two)

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.