ATLANTA _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the “Mega Millions” game were:

04-06-32-52-64, Mega Ball: 6, Megaplier: 2

(four, six, thirty-two, fifty-two, sixty-four; Mega Ball: six; Megaplier: two)

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.