ATLANTA _ The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the “Mega Millions” game were:

04-07-13-16-60, Mega Ball: 6, Megaplier: 4

(four, seven, thirteen, sixteen, sixty; Mega Ball: six; Megaplier: four)

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.