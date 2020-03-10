ATLANTA _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the “Mega Millions” game were:

06-17-48-54-69, Mega Ball: 12, Megaplier: 5

(six, seventeen, forty-eight, fifty-four, sixty-nine; Mega Ball: twelve; Megaplier: five)

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.