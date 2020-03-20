ATLANTA _ The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the “Mega Millions” game were:

34-35-41-45-54, Mega Ball: 5, Megaplier: 4

(thirty-four, thirty-five, forty-one, forty-five, fifty-four; Mega Ball: five; Megaplier: four)

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.