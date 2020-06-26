ATLANTA _ The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the “Mega Millions” game were:

19-33-37-56-57, Mega Ball: 6, Megaplier: 2

(nineteen, thirty-three, thirty-seven, fifty-six, fifty-seven; Mega Ball: six; Megaplier: two)

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.