ATLANTA _ The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the “Mega Millions” game were:

11-15-31-42-63, Mega Ball: 14, Megaplier: 2

(eleven, fifteen, thirty-one, forty-two, sixty-three; Mega Ball: fourteen; Megaplier: two)

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.