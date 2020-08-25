ATLANTA _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the “Mega Millions” game were:

08-10-15-17-57, Mega Ball: 12, Megaplier: 3

(eight, ten, fifteen, seventeen, fifty-seven; Mega Ball: twelve; Megaplier: three)

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.