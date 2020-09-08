ATLANTA _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the “Mega Millions” game were:

07-10-15-31-57, Mega Ball: 21, Megaplier: 2

(seven, ten, fifteen, thirty-one, fifty-seven; Mega Ball: twenty-one; Megaplier: two)

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.