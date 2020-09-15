ATLANTA _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the “Mega Millions” game were:

25-28-38-59-62, Mega Ball: 22, Megaplier: 4

(twenty-five, twenty-eight, thirty-eight, fifty-nine, sixty-two; Mega Ball: twenty-two; Megaplier: four)

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.