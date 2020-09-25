ATLANTA _ The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the “Mega Millions” game were:

20-36-37-48-67, Mega Ball: 16, Megaplier: 2

(twenty, thirty-six, thirty-seven, forty-eight, sixty-seven; Mega Ball: sixteen; Megaplier: two)

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.