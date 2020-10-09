ATLANTA _ The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the “Mega Millions” game were:

05-11-25-27-64, Mega Ball: 13, Megaplier: 2

(five, eleven, twenty-five, twenty-seven, sixty-four; Mega Ball: thirteen; Megaplier: two)

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.