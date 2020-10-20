ATLANTA _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the “Mega Millions” game were:

46-54-57-58-66, Mega Ball: 10, Megaplier: 3

(forty-six, fifty-four, fifty-seven, fifty-eight, sixty-six; Mega Ball: ten; Megaplier: three)

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.