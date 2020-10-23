ATLANTA _ The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the “Mega Millions” game were:

18-34-44-60-69, Mega Ball: 22, Megaplier: 2

(eighteen, thirty-four, forty-four, sixty, sixty-nine; Mega Ball: twenty-two; Megaplier: two)

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.