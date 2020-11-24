ATLANTA _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the “Mega Millions” game were:

09-15-34-61-64, Mega Ball: 6, Megaplier: 2

(nine, fifteen, thirty-four, sixty-one, sixty-four; Mega Ball: six; Megaplier: two)

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.