ATLANTA _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the “Mega Millions” game were:

15-19-33-39-68, Mega Ball: 25, Megaplier: 3

(fifteen, nineteen, thirty-three, thirty-nine, sixty-eight; Mega Ball: twenty-five; Megaplier: three)

Estimated jackpot: $264 million

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.