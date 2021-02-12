ATLANTA _ The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the “Mega Millions” game were:

05-14-24-25-27, Mega Ball: 14, Megaplier: 3

(five, fourteen, twenty-four, twenty-five, twenty-seven; Mega Ball: fourteen; Megaplier: three)

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.