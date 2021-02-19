ATLANTA _ The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the “Mega Millions” game were:

27-32-47-50-53, Mega Ball: 4, Megaplier: 4

(twenty-seven, thirty-two, forty-seven, fifty, fifty-three; Mega Ball: four; Megaplier: four)

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.