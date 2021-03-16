ATLANTA _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the “Mega Millions” game were:

10-41-46-52-69, Mega Ball: 8, Megaplier: 2

(ten, forty-one, forty-six, fifty-two, sixty-nine; Mega Ball: eight; Megaplier: two)

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.