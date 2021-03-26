ATLANTA _ The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the “Mega Millions” game were:

04-25-37-46-67, Mega Ball: 15, Megaplier: 3

(four, twenty-five, thirty-seven, forty-six, sixty-seven; Mega Ball: fifteen; Megaplier: three)

Estimated jackpot: $137 million

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.