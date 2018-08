DOVER, Del. _ The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the Delaware Lottery’s “Multi-Win Lotto” game were:

02-11-17-19-21-24

(two, eleven, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $156,000

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.