DOVER, Del. _ The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the Delaware Lottery’s “Multi-Win Lotto” game were:

03-12-16-20-30-33

(three, twelve, sixteen, twenty, thirty, thirty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $52,000

