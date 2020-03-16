DOVER, Del. _ The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the Delaware Lottery’s “Multi-Win Lotto” game were:

02-05-11-18-24-31

(two, five, eleven, eighteen, twenty-four, thirty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $134,000

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.