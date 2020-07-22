DOVER, Del. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening’s drawing of the Delaware Lottery’s “Multi-Win Lotto” game were:

07-11-16-22-24-32

(seven, eleven, sixteen, twenty-two, twenty-four, thirty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $79,000

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.