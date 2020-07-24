DOVER, Del. _ The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the Delaware Lottery’s “Multi-Win Lotto” game were:

15-16-17-18-33-34

(fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, eighteen, thirty-three, thirty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $80,000

