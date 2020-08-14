DOVER, Del. _ The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the Delaware Lottery’s “Multi-Win Lotto” game were:

01-03-04-22-23-29

(one, three, four, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $89,000

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.