DOVER, Del. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening’s drawing of the Delaware Lottery’s “Multi-Win Lotto” game were:

05-09-23-28-31-35

(five, nine, twenty-three, twenty-eight, thirty-one, thirty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $97,000

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.