DOVER, Del. _ The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the Delaware Lottery’s “Multi-Win Lotto” game were:

19-28-29-31-32-35

(nineteen, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty-one, thirty-two, thirty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $105,000

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.