DOVER, Del. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening’s drawing of the Delaware Lottery’s “Multi-Win Lotto” game were:

07-13-14-22-29-35

(seven, thirteen, fourteen, twenty-two, twenty-nine, thirty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $106,000

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.