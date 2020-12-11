DOVER, Del. _ The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the Delaware Lottery’s “Multi-Win Lotto” game were:

02-07-08-09-19-29

(two, seven, eight, nine, nineteen, twenty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $140,000

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.