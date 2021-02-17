DOVER, Del. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening’s drawing of the Delaware Lottery’s “Multi-Win Lotto” game were:

09-11-13-21-22-33

(nine, eleven, thirteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, thirty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $168,000

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.