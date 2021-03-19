DOVER, Del. _ The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the Delaware Lottery’s “Multi-Win Lotto” game were:

01-02-12-16-24-26

(one, two, twelve, sixteen, twenty-four, twenty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $181,000

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.