DOVER, Del. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening’s drawing of the Delaware Lottery’s “Multi-Win Lotto” game were:

01-02-06-20-24-27

(one, two, six, twenty, twenty-four, twenty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $57,000

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.