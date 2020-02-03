BALTIMORE _ The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the Maryland Lottery’s “MultiMatch” game were:

03-31-33-37-41-42

(three, thirty-one, thirty-three, thirty-seven, forty-one, forty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $800,000

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.