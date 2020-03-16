BALTIMORE _ The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the Maryland Lottery’s “MultiMatch” game were:

04-22-23-33-35-43

(four, twenty-two, twenty-three, thirty-three, thirty-five, forty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $1.5 million

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.