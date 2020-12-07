BALTIMORE _ The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the Maryland Lottery’s “MultiMatch” game were:

26-28-29-34-36-43

(twenty-six, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty-four, thirty-six, forty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $1.2 million

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.