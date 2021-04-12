BALTIMORE _ The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the Maryland Lottery’s “MultiMatch” game were:

20-21-24-26-33-34

(twenty, twenty-one, twenty-four, twenty-six, thirty-three, thirty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $1.1 million

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.