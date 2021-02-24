By Associated PressFeb. 24, 2021 at 7:19 p.m. UTCRICHMOND, Va. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday afternoon’s drawing of the Virginia Lottery’s “Pick 3 Day” game were:1-6-1Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-right(one, six, one)Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.comment0 CommentsMost ReadD.C., Md. & Va.1Fanne Foxe, ‘Argentine Firecracker’ at center of D.C. sex scandal, dies at 8421 in 6 Gen Z adults are LGBT. And this number could continue to grow.3Virginia Senate bill demands Metro change station name to include bank or lose millions in funding4Former D.C. crack cocaine kingpin Rayful Edmond III granted prison sentence reduction5Virginia lawmaker to drop amendment that tied funding to renaming of Metro stationToday’s HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy