By Associated PressFeb. 24, 2021 at 4:30 a.m. UTCRICHMOND, Va. _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the Virginia Lottery’s “Pick 3 Night” game were:9-7-9Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-right(nine, seven, nine)Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.comment0 CommentsMost ReadD.C., Md. & Va.1Retired NYPD officer attacked D.C. police officer like ‘junkyard dog,’ prosecutor alleges2Lawrence Ferlinghetti, literary citadel of San Francisco, dies at 1013Virginia Senate bill demands Metro change station name to include bank or lose millions in funding4Former D.C. crack cocaine kingpin Rayful Edmond III granted prison sentence reduction5Maryland expects doses of new vaccine as soon as next week, Hogan saysToday’s HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy