By Associated PressFeb. 23, 2021 at 7:18 p.m. UTCRICHMOND, Va. _ The winning numbers in Tuesday afternoon's drawing of the Virginia Lottery's "Pick 4 Day" game were:7-3-8-2(seven, three, eight, two)Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.