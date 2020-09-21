By Associated PressSeptember 21, 2020 at 11:26 PM EDTRICHMOND, Va. _ The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the Virginia Lottery’s “Pick 4 Night” game were:1-2-1-1Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-right(one, two, one, one)Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.comment0 CommentsToday’s HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy