By Associated PressJuly 30, 2020 at 2:24 PM EDTDOVER, Del. _ The winning numbers in Thursday afternoon’s drawing of the Delaware Lottery’s “Play 3 Day” game were:4-1-6Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-right(four, one, six)Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.comment0 CommentsToday’s HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy