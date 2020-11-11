By Associated PressNovember 11, 2020 at 8:25 PM ESTDOVER, Del. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening’s drawing of the Delaware Lottery’s “Play 3 Night” game were:9-7-8Follow the latest on Election 2020chevron-right(nine, seven, eight)Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.comment0 CommentsToday’s HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy