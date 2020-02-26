By Associated Press February 26, 2020 at 8:15 PM ESTDOVER, Del. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening’s drawing of the Delaware Lottery’s “Play 4 Night” game were:8-6-2-6(eight, six, two, six)Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.0 CommentshomeHomeshareShareShare on FacebookEmail this linkShare on TwitterShare on PinterestShare on LinkedIncomment0ADADToday's HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy