ORLANDO, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening’s drawing of the “Powerball” game were:

03-10-44-55-68, Powerball: 24, Power Play: 2

(three, ten, forty-four, fifty-five, sixty-eight; Powerball: twenty-four; Power Play: two)

¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.