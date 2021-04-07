ORLANDO, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening’s drawing of the “Powerball” game were:

27-35-39-51-66, Powerball: 16, Power Play: 5

(twenty-seven, thirty-five, thirty-nine, fifty-one, sixty-six; Powerball: sixteen; Power Play: five)

¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.