The day-long chill argued in favor of calling Friday’s skies not merely gray, but wintry gray.
Yet, in embodying so many aspects of winter, Friday did not truly come as a surprise. Instead, it seemed seasonally similar to the two days that came before it.
Thursday was our coldest day in months. The mercury fell not just to freezing, but below freezing, settling at 28 degrees.
Perhaps we might have discounted these portents of the period to come had it not been for the goings-on of Wednesday. That was the day we renewed our acquaintance with snow.
Official records tell us that what came down was nothing but a mere trace.
But our eyes told a somewhat different story. It was a tale of many fat flakes, falling through the air, filling the view from the windows of the city’s many stay-at-homes. In grassy spots, they even amounted to enough to permit the ready construction of upright, sturdy snow persons.