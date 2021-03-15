Certainly the day had its moments of warmth; in the middle of March, such moments can be eliminated only with difficulty.

The mercury managed 48 degrees in the afternoon, and such a reading on a frequently sunny March afternoon is warmer than the same reading would be on a midwinter day.

The sun had traveled 84 days, or 12 full weeks from its Dec. 21 low point in our skies. The climb it has made since then makes itself felt whenever fortune places us face to face with its unmediated rays.

But Monday’s 48 degrees nevertheless had a stronger numerical affinity with the average high temperature for mid-February than with the middle of March.

On March 15, the average high temperature in Washington is 56 degrees, eight above Monday’s.

Anyone bewildered by the back-and-forth could find possible solace in a consistent dry trend.

As of late evening, no rain had been measured. Only once since the first day of March has as much as a trace of rain been officially encountered here.

Amid the swaths of blue in Monday’s skies, clouds of all varieties could be spotted. Many seemed feathery and thin.

A few now and again seemed to swell darkly with the suggestion that with only minor encouragement, they could produce a bit of precipitation and stop the desiccation.

At times, as they sailed before the wind, they seemed to add signs of future storminess to what still seemed like predominantly blue skies.

At least one cloud that could be spotted over downtown Washington was not related to the weather.

In the afternoon, a blaze sent smoke aloft from the roof of a high-rise building under construction at Third and I streets NW, according to the D.C. fire department.

Firefighters climbed to the roof of the building, which appeared at least eight stories tall and was clad in scaffolding and insulation. The fire was confined to the roof, and visible fire was put out relatively quickly, the fire department said.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire was not immediately known.

That was not the only blaze in the area on Monday that either contributed to the spectacle above or could be tied in other ways to the weather.

Brush fires, which broke out on Sunday, plagued the area again on Monday.

In the evening, Arlington firefighters were sent to one along the northbound lanes of the George Washington Memorial Parkway, near the first scenic overlook.

They spotted at least two other fires to the north of that one, the Arlington fire department said.

By about 7:30 p.m., all three had been extinguished, according to the department.

Meanwhile, at least one brush fire broke out in late afternoon in a Northeast Washington park, according to the D.C. fire department.

That fire, which spread over more than an acre, was placed under control in Fort Mahan Park, the fire department said. No injuries were reported.

Fire departments in both Arlington and the District cited hazards resulting from such conditions as Monday’s low humidity and gusty winds.