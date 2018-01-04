The following is a list of weather-related school delays and closures for Friday at public school districts in the Washington region. It will be updated. Get the latest on the forecast for winter weather.
● Alexandria Public Schools will open on a two-hour delay.
● Anne Arundel County Public Schools will open on a two-hour delay; morning half-day pre-K and early childhood classes are canceled.
● Arlington Public Schools will open on a two-hour delay.
● Calvert County Public Schools are closed.
● Charles County Public Schools are closed.
● Culpeper County Public Schools are closed.
● Fairfax County Public Schools are closed.
● Falls Church Public Schools will open on a two-hour delay.
● Fauquier City Public Schools are closed.
● Fredricksburg County Public Schools are closed.
● Howard County Public Schools and morning child care will be open on a two-hour delay; morning half-day pre-K and regional early childhood centers are closed.
● Loudoun County Public Schools are closed.
● Manassas City Public Schools are closed.
● Montgomery County Public Schools will open on a two-hour delay.
● Prince George’s County Public Schools are closed.
● Prince William County Public Schools are closed.
● Spotsylvania County Public Schools are closed.
● St. Mary’s County Public Schools will be closed.
● Stafford County Public Schools are closed.
