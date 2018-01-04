Children play in the snow at Windmill Hill Park in Alexandria after a winter storm hit the area on Thursday. (Matt McClain/The Washington Post)

The following is a list of weather-related school delays and closures for Friday at public school districts in the Washington region. It will be updated. Get the latest on the forecast for winter weather.

● Alexandria Public Schools will open on a two-hour delay.

● Anne Arundel County Public Schools will open on a two-hour delay; morning half-day pre-K and early childhood classes are canceled.

● Arlington Public Schools will open on a two-hour delay.

● Calvert County Public Schools are closed.

● Charles County Public Schools are closed.

● Culpeper County Public Schools are closed.

● Fairfax County Public Schools are closed.

● Falls Church Public Schools will open on a two-hour delay.

● Fauquier City Public Schools are closed.

● Fredricksburg County Public Schools are closed.

● Howard County Public Schools and morning child care will be open on a two-hour delay; morning half-day pre-K and regional early childhood centers are closed.

● Loudoun County Public Schools are closed.

● Manassas City Public Schools are closed.

● Montgomery County Public Schools will open on a two-hour delay.

● Prince George’s County Public Schools are closed.

● Prince William County Public Schools are closed.

● Spotsylvania County Public Schools are closed.

● St. Mary’s County Public Schools will be closed.

● Stafford County Public Schools are closed.

