The following is a list of weather-related school delays and closures for Thursday at public school districts in the Washington region, and will be updated. Get the latest on the forecast for winter weather.
● Anne Arundel County Public Schools will open on a two-hour delay.
● Calvert County Public Schools will open on a two-hour delay.
● Charles County Public Schools will open on a two-hour delay.
● Culpeper County Public Schools will open on a two-hour delay.
● Fairfax County Public Schools will open on a two-hour delay.
● Fauquier County Public Schools will open on a two-hour delay.
● Howard County Public Schools will open on a two-hour delay.
● Prince George’s County Public Schools will open on a two-hour delay.
●Prince William County Public Schools will be closed.
● Rappahannock County Public Schools will be closed.
● St. Mary’s County Public Schools will be closed.
