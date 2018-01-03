Gulls pick through the snow for food at the Thomas Jefferson Memorial in Washington on Dec. 30, 2017. (Carolyn Van Houten/The Washington Post)

The following is a list of weather-related school delays and closures for Thursday at public school districts in the Washington region, and will be updated. Get the latest on the forecast for winter weather.

● Anne Arundel County Public Schools will open on a two-hour delay.

● Calvert County Public Schools will open on a two-hour delay.

● Charles County Public Schools will open on a two-hour delay.

● Culpeper County Public Schools will open on a two-hour delay.

● Fairfax County Public Schools will open on a two-hour delay.

● Fauquier County Public Schools will open on a two-hour delay.

● Howard County Public Schools will open on a two-hour delay.

● Prince George’s County Public Schools will open on a two-hour delay.

●Prince William County Public Schools will be closed.

● Rappahannock County Public Schools will be closed.

● St. Mary’s County Public Schools will be closed.

